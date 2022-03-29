Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,467. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,457 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.