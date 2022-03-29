Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,467. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,457 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.