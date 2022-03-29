InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of InflaRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

