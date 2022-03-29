Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

