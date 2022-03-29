Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $50,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NGVT traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 137,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,746. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

