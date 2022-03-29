Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

IPHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

IPHA opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

