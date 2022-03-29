Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

INGXF stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INGXF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

