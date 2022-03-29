Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $23.64. Inotiv shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 7 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The firm has a market cap of $620.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

