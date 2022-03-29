Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick purchased 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick purchased 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

BioRestorative Therapies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,295. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

About BioRestorative Therapies (Get Rating)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.