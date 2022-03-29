Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires 618 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Francesca Ecsery bought 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,358.06 ($7,018.68).

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 867 ($11.36). The stock had a trading volume of 289,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,684. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 845.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 881.90. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 767.21 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 953 ($12.48). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

