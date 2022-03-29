Insider Buying: Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider Ian Rowden bought 5,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.16 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of A$20,775.00 ($15,620.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Reliance Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

