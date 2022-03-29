Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $7.25 on Tuesday, hitting $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

