Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68.

On Friday, February 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $6.06 on Tuesday, reaching $155.41. 6,653,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.82. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,219.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

