Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells 124,718 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,105,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

