Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells 2,901 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ETR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 689,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $116.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

