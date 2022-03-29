Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CFO Sells 30,700 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 689,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

