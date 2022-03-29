Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells 18,967 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.86), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,190.04).
Shares of LON:RTO traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 537.60 ($7.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 558.84. The company has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
See Also
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.