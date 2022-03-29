Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells 18,967 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.86), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,190.04).

Shares of LON:RTO traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 537.60 ($7.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 558.84. The company has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTO. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.79) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

