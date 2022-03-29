Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,551,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,486,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

