Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
