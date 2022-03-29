Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 1,546 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $12.33 on Tuesday, reaching $261.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.