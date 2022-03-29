Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $300.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,292. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

