Interface, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TILE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Interface by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

