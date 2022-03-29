Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 12,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 6,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

