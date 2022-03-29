International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $17.77

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $17.00. International Seaways shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 2,271 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $11,315,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.