Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after acquiring an additional 565,815 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after buying an additional 527,994 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $238.17 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

