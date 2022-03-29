Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 128,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.