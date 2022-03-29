Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 128,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
