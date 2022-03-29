Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 157.6% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $157.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 196,515 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 171,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,908,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.