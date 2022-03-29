iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 9.7%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 516,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,436,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 666,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

