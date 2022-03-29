Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stake Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

IRWD opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.