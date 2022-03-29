iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

