iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is First Merchants Corp’s Largest Position

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $75,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. 400,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,766,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

