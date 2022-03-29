iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 23,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,079,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,687. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.