iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 322,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.