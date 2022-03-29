iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the February 28th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after buying an additional 1,611,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.