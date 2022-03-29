iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.20 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

