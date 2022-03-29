iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 148,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.