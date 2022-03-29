iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

