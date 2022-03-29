iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 664,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 33,918,672 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $22.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.