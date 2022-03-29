iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 664,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 33,918,672 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $22.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

