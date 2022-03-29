iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 195,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,884,563 shares.The stock last traded at $77.86 and had previously closed at $77.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

