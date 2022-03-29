iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS:IYJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,870 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.