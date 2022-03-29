Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Isoray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Isoray.

Get Isoray alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISR traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,328. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

About Isoray (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.