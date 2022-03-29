iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

STAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. iStar has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iStar by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

