Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Itafos stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$532.42 million and a PE ratio of 25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80. Itafos has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$3.25.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

