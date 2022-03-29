Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Itafos stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$532.42 million and a PE ratio of 25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80. Itafos has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$3.25.
Itafos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.