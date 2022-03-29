Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Itafos stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Itafos has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.
About Itafos (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itafos (MBCFF)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.