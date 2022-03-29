Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Itafos stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Itafos has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

