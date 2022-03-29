Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.10. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

