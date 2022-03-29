Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.10. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.