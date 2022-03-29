ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.50. 2,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

