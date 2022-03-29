Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

ITRI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.92.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Itron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Itron by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Itron by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

