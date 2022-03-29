J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,587 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

