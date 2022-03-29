J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.