J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $33,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $32,260,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $15,993,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $12,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

RKLB stock opened at 7.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 9.01 and its 200-day moving average is 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.51 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.