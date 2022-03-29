J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

