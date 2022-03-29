J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

